Southern Africa: Zim in Top 4 Investor Targeted States - Poll

Investor confidence towards Zimbabwe has grown positively under the administration of President Mnangagwa, a recent poll by respected US consultancy firm Frontier Strategy Group has revealed. Zimbabwe, the consultancy firm said, had jumped to fourth on the list of countries in Southern Africa where Africa-focused leaders of multinational firms see the best opportunities whereas under the Mugabe administration, Zimbabwe did not feature at all as an investment destination.

Since assuming office, President Mnangagwa has burnt the midnight oil to improve the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe and market the country as an attractive investment destination, a development that even those of honest disposition in MDC-T have lauded.

