South Africa: Analysis - the 2019 Gauteng Politics and Life Esidimeni Tragedy

analysis

Earlier this week, former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke ended an incredibly difficult chapter in the tragedy of the patients from Life Esidimeni. In the end, after hearing moving testimonies, and then a series of obfuscations and evasions from the people who caused it, Moseneke decided government should pay just over R1.2-million to each of the affected families. This was probably the biggest "mistake" in governance in the history of Gauteng as a province. It could well have an impact on the elections next year, as Gauteng could turn out to be a hard-fought battle for supremacy over SA's richest and economically most powerful province. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

The Gauteng ANC is these days probably relieved that the Esidimeni public hearings are over. For months, people in the province have been following live testimony given by officials who simply can't, or won't, explain why they moved people who were physically healthy but mentally unwell out of the facility they knew, into unlicensed NGOs.

It is obvious that money was involved. Some of the NGO owners appeared to get rich quickly; the officials kept saying the same thing over and over. It may turn out that a significant turning point was...