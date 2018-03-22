South Africa: So Tired, Tired of Waiting - Cape Town Protesters Demand Housing

analysis

On Wednesday, as the country celebrated Human Rights Day, thousands of residents marched to the Civic Centre in Cape Town. Brandishing placards that read "Land for living" and "Where people live matters" on a rather windy morning, activists demanded steps to advance the human rights of residents to access decent housing, land and security. By HLUMELA DYANTYI and LEILA DOUGAN.

"We are here to take what is ours and to reclaim the city," said Cayden Kiewietz in the parking lot of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, prior to a Human Rights Day march to the Civic Centre in Cape Town.

"There are a lot of people who get thrown out of their homes. They're throwing small children out of their homes," he said.

Photo: A group of children hold placards in preparation for the march. Many of them are currently occupying the Woodstock Hospital as part of the Reclaim the City activists who are demanding that the derelict hospital be turned into low cost housing. 21 March 2018. Photo by Leila Dougan

And he would know. Cayden is just 12 years old but is one of a number of children currently occupying the Woodstock Hospital in an effort to...