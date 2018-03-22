Liberia: Ameu to Expel 'Criminals' From Its System

AMEU President, Dr. Joseph T. Isaac: "Be it the students who bypassed our official registration center or the employees who assisted them in the act, we will deal with them without any pity."

The administration of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) has said it will either suspend or expel individuals found culpable of robbing the institution by tampering with its online students' registration program.

AMEU President, Dr. Joseph T. Isaac, told a news conference yesterday that an internal audit team has been mandated to properly investigate reports of alleged fraud committed by suspected students through the assistance of some instructors.

Although Dr. Isaac did not name the employees allegedly linked to the fraud, he remains convinced that four of them (employees) have been identified and will be prosecuted. Those the court finds guilty will either be expelled or suspended depending on the gravity of their offense.

"Be it the students who bypassed our official registration center or the employees who assisted them in the act, we will deal with them without any pity. We will ensure that they are prosecuted in keeping with the law," Isaac angrily reacted.

Due to the intensity of the scam, Dr. Isaac has with immediate effect invited the internal audit team to conclude its investigation and present findings to the administration in less than a month as of yesterday.

"The illegal clients and their so-called benefactors who hacked into our system and transacted thereafter, will regret their action, because they are already confirmed suspects. Thank God that the technological system we are using was able to discover that something went wrong with our students' registration process in recent semesters," he said.

Dr. Isaac said since his administration believes making the AMEU second to none, it will not tolerate any act that will bring it to public disrepute.

In another development, Dr. Isaac said a fund raising program will be held on June 9 to raise US$150,000, while the Episcopal Church's General Assembly in Atlanta, Georgia, USA is expected to also raise US$500,000.

"The amounts," he said "will be used to renovate some of the buildings."