South Africa: Sascoc Inquiry Highlights Grotesque Arrogance and Disregard for SA Athletes

The ministerial inquiry into Sascoc's shenanigans concluded last week and while few, if any, of the allegations raised were earth-shattering, it once again highlighted that those tasked with a duty of care to South Africa's top athletes are too busy fighting with each other to deliver a successful high-performance programme that should make the country one of the world's top athletics nations. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

The ministerial inquiry into alleged maladministration at financial mismanagement at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) ended last week after three weeks and countless witnesses making submissions.

When the inquiry was first announced by former Minister of Sport, Thulas Nxesi, there were mixed feelings.

On the one hand, such an inquiry is long overdue.

On the other, the panel's influence is limited.

At worst, the minister (now Tokozile Xasa) can dissolve the board but risk being banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for political interference.

South Africans don't exactly have much faith in inquiries considering that their recommendations are rarely fully implemented.

And so, with a good dose of scepticism, the public watched. Or rather, didn't watch since just one day of the hearings was publicly broadcast - a gigantic transparency fail...