22 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sascoc Inquiry Highlights Grotesque Arrogance and Disregard for SA Athletes

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The ministerial inquiry into Sascoc's shenanigans concluded last week and while few, if any, of the allegations raised were earth-shattering, it once again highlighted that those tasked with a duty of care to South Africa's top athletes are too busy fighting with each other to deliver a successful high-performance programme that should make the country one of the world's top athletics nations. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

The ministerial inquiry into alleged maladministration at financial mismanagement at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) ended last week after three weeks and countless witnesses making submissions.

When the inquiry was first announced by former Minister of Sport, Thulas Nxesi, there were mixed feelings.

On the one hand, such an inquiry is long overdue.

On the other, the panel's influence is limited.

At worst, the minister (now Tokozile Xasa) can dissolve the board but risk being banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for political interference.

South Africans don't exactly have much faith in inquiries considering that their recommendations are rarely fully implemented.

And so, with a good dose of scepticism, the public watched. Or rather, didn't watch since just one day of the hearings was publicly broadcast - a gigantic transparency fail...

South Africa

Cape Farmers Lose 25 Percent of Orchards, Vineyards As Result of Drought - Expert

Drought-stricken farmers in the Western Cape have had to abandon at least a quarter of their high-value vineyards and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.