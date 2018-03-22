22 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: New Wholesale Firm Gains Ground

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Livingstone Marufu

Gain Cash and Carry is fast gaining a significant share of Zimbabwe's wholesale market, which was traditionally dominated by giants such as Mahomed Mussa. The company says its rapid penetration of the market was due to a number of new services that were being rolled out. These include all modes of payment and personalised customer service.

Gain, which has made a $1 million investment towards Harare Mega 1 refurbishment (at the Sam Nujoma St and Robson Manyika Ave corner), is planning to provide a full range of products in all its outlets including food, fruits as well as a range of hardware components.

Also, electrical parts will be sold in its quest to command the largest market share.

Gains Cash and Carry Harare branch manager Thandine Jambaya said the wholesale was offering new services, which are new to the sector.

"We have a wide range of customers, products, convenience and we do customer care and we have a liquor centre, which we feel are the most important issues in the running of this store. We are well located in the CDB and also alongside our competitors. We are strategically located.

"We are trying to ensure that everything is done under one roof, we want to continue looking at where our competitors are lacking and improving on those areas."

She said Gain's liquor centre will be the main axis for driving growth and will stock a range of products from soft drinks to lagers and sorghum beer.

Zimbabwe

Govt in U.S.$4,2 Billion Platinum Deal

Zimbabwe has signed a $4,2 billion platinum investment agreement with Cyprian company Karo Resources at Munhumutapa this… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.