22 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan Telco Rues Closure Order

By Joseph Oduha

South Sudan's largest mobile telecom operator Vivacell has regretted the government's suspension of its operations.

In short notice to the public on Wednesday, Vivacell described the decision as "unfortunate event" that has caused inconvenience to its customers both inside and outside South Sudan.

"Vivacell regrets this unfortunate event in our operations and the inconvenience it has caused to our valued customers," the statement reads.

"We are expeditiously working with the relevant authorities to have the matter resolved and we are confident that our operations shall continue across the country," it says.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) on Tuesday issued a public notice ordering the suspension of the Vivacell operations, saying it had failed to conform to the state laws and regulations.

Information, Communication, Technology and Postal Services minister Michael Makuei confirmed the suspension of Vivacell.

"Yes, we have shut down Vivacell because it has decided not to conform to our laws and regulations. We have suspended international calls from 20 March and within seven days we will shut it down completely if they don't conform," Mr Makuei said.

