South Africa: A Reflection - Nowhere to Hide in Race and Land Debate in SA

opinion

Now that Jacob Zuma has fallen and is finally facing charges, a new wave of debate has been resurrected. A myriad political deadlocks inspire old debates on race and land. But this time, a country is forced to face itself. By NKATEKO MABASA.

On Tuesday, the Mapungubwe Institute of Strategic Reflection (Mistra) hosted its annual lecture on the topic, Nervous Conditions: The burden on Race, Class and Gender in the Construction of the post-colonial order. The Zimbabwean novelist, Tsitsi Dangarembga, was invited as a keynote speaker to speak on the current political toils in Zimbabwe.

And on Wednesday, in celebration of Human Rights Day, the Apartheid Museum held a dialogue to discuss Mandela's legacy. Eusebius McKaiser moderated a discussion on the failures of Nelson Mandela's government in discussion with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, Lebogang Peko, Karima Brown and Sello Hatang.

In both events, hosted to commemorate Human Rights Day, the country is absorbed in critical discussion rather than a narrow focus on the events of a historic day. The identity of South Africa is in question.

South Africans are also forced to pay attention to a government attempting to reconstruct itself and an opposition seeking to expropriate land. Debates across the country,...