22 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: A Reflection - Nowhere to Hide in Race and Land Debate in SA

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

Now that Jacob Zuma has fallen and is finally facing charges, a new wave of debate has been resurrected. A myriad political deadlocks inspire old debates on race and land. But this time, a country is forced to face itself. By NKATEKO MABASA.

On Tuesday, the Mapungubwe Institute of Strategic Reflection (Mistra) hosted its annual lecture on the topic, Nervous Conditions: The burden on Race, Class and Gender in the Construction of the post-colonial order. The Zimbabwean novelist, Tsitsi Dangarembga, was invited as a keynote speaker to speak on the current political toils in Zimbabwe.

And on Wednesday, in celebration of Human Rights Day, the Apartheid Museum held a dialogue to discuss Mandela's legacy. Eusebius McKaiser moderated a discussion on the failures of Nelson Mandela's government in discussion with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, Lebogang Peko, Karima Brown and Sello Hatang.

In both events, hosted to commemorate Human Rights Day, the country is absorbed in critical discussion rather than a narrow focus on the events of a historic day. The identity of South Africa is in question.

South Africans are also forced to pay attention to a government attempting to reconstruct itself and an opposition seeking to expropriate land. Debates across the country,...

South Africa

Cape Farmers Lose 25 Percent of Orchards, Vineyards As Result of Drought - Expert

Drought-stricken farmers in the Western Cape have had to abandon at least a quarter of their high-value vineyards and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.