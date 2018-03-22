21 March 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Brikama Spanks Bombada Despite Six Key Stars Absence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Brikama United sashayed over Bomdaba to win the all-West Coast Region league derby in a tie which wrapped 2-0.

The Sateba Boys' gaffer Modou Lamin Nyassi prior to the fixture was left wary over the absence of his key men namely Daniel Mendy, John Bass, Ablie Gomez, Hamidou Bojang, Modou Jadama and Sainey Bojang.

However, the gap created by the unavailability of these players did not show at least going by Monday's derby game's performances.

Former Africa U-17 Cup-winning midfielder Sainey Sambou broke the deadlock in the 58th minute after the first-half ended in a stalemate.

Sambou ballooned in an improbable effort that beat the Bombada net-minder to send the impressive supporters to raptures.

Just as Bombada were regrouping to hit back, Brikama punished them again on the counter. Yaya Badjie wedged from inside to set up Insa Badjie who connected his head to it to make it 2-0.

In other games, Steve Biko and Banjul United grinded out a goalless affair while Hawks FC walloped Marimoo 3-1.

Gambia Armed Forces and Fortune FC were slugging it out yesterday at press time as well as Real de Banjul with Tallinding United.

Gambia

Cement Companies Deny a Hand in Price Hike

Cement Companies in the Gambia, have denied having any hand in the price hike of cement in the market. Both Gacem/Salam… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.