Gambia: Brikama Spanks Bombada Despite Six Key Stars Absence

Brikama United sashayed over Bomdaba to win the all-West Coast Region league derby in a tie which wrapped 2-0.

The Sateba Boys' gaffer Modou Lamin Nyassi prior to the fixture was left wary over the absence of his key men namely Daniel Mendy, John Bass, Ablie Gomez, Hamidou Bojang, Modou Jadama and Sainey Bojang.

However, the gap created by the unavailability of these players did not show at least going by Monday's derby game's performances.

Former Africa U-17 Cup-winning midfielder Sainey Sambou broke the deadlock in the 58th minute after the first-half ended in a stalemate.

Sambou ballooned in an improbable effort that beat the Bombada net-minder to send the impressive supporters to raptures.

Just as Bombada were regrouping to hit back, Brikama punished them again on the counter. Yaya Badjie wedged from inside to set up Insa Badjie who connected his head to it to make it 2-0.

In other games, Steve Biko and Banjul United grinded out a goalless affair while Hawks FC walloped Marimoo 3-1.

Gambia Armed Forces and Fortune FC were slugging it out yesterday at press time as well as Real de Banjul with Tallinding United.