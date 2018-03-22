Gambia: Hoyantan, 'France' Wrestling Price Money Revealed

It's difficult to determine price monies of Gambian wrestlers owing to usually the paltry sums attached. That trend has changed with wrestlers now being one of the best paid domestic athletes in the country.

At turn of this year, a new benchmark was set in the arena after Hoyantan raked up D113,000 making him the second most paid domestic star behind opponent 'Gambien' who had had stints in the Senegalese arena.

The development has since seen a soar in the asking amounts of wrestlers with the latest fight contract between Hoyantan and 'France' of Banjul Saku Ham Ham only adding to the trend.

The two stars, tied down to a contract by Alla Promotions, are to clash in a deal worth over D200,000, Foroyaa Sport understands.

Meaning, France has received almost a D100, 000 thousand dalasis while Hoyantan -with the bigger share - went home with little over D100, 000.

A 'semi-final' battle

The showdown between two is being dubbed a 'semi-final' with the winner expected to face Leket Bu Barra in a 'final' face-off.

Scheduled for 13th May 2018 at the Independence Stadium, both wrestlers are going into the duel on the back of victories.

France routed Sanneh in a rematch avenging his defeat a year ago that caused him an eight-month suspension after he slapped the arbiter who declared Sanneh winner.

The face-to-face is billed for 21st April 2018.