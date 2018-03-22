South Africa: Every Child Deserves Access to a Decent, Affordable Education

analysis

Securing quality education for all is not just a matter of societal and personal development but a question of fundamental rights. By SHENILLA MOHAMED and IAIN BYRNE.

On Human Rights Day, nearly a quarter of century will have passed since South Africa adopted arguably one of the most progressive constitutions in the world. During that time the country has witnessed significant changes as it moved from an apartheid state to a multiparty democracy.

The transition ushered in a new sense of hope and transformation in the country. Almost every sector of the South African society yearned for progress and development. Yet, there is still much to do as longstanding concerns remain sparsely addressed.

One of the areas where there remains a great deal of concern is education. Nelson Mandela said "... [e]ducation is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world". For each individual, it is one of the most important factors in determining their life chances. Without access to decent quality education, a young person is most unlikely to fulfil their potential both for themselves and to the benefit of the wider society.

However, securing quality education for all is not just a matter of...