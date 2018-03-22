22 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Honda Civic Type R - Wolf in Wolf's Clothing

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Forget about maintaining a low profile in the latest Honda's latest Civic Type R. With all those wings and spoilers, Honda's hottest hatch looks more racing machine than road car. But for once, those add-ons aren't just for show - they're key to a hugely accomplished performance package. By DEON SCHOEMAN.

It would be tempting to dismiss the latest Honda Civic Type R as just another over-the-top superhatch. At first glance, it looks like one of those Tupperware-infected after-market specials that started life as something plain and simple, and ended up overdosing on automotive steroids.

But to judge this Honda so superficially would be doing the latest bearer of the iconic Type R badge a gross injustice. For once, every wing, spoiler, scoop, splitter and flare has been added not for show, but to further the cause of pure, undiluted performance.

Yes, the result is aesthetically outrageous: a huge, curved rear wing that looks like it's been poached from a fighter plane; an aggressive, carbon fibre-finished front spoiler low enough to hoover the tarmac; and a series of wind-cheating aids - vortex generators, tabs, slats, strakes - that channel the slipstream over, under and around the car.

The result is...

South Africa

Cape Farmers Lose 25 Percent of Orchards, Vineyards As Result of Drought - Expert

Drought-stricken farmers in the Western Cape have had to abandon at least a quarter of their high-value vineyards and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.