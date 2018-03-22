South Africa: Honda Civic Type R - Wolf in Wolf's Clothing

analysis

Forget about maintaining a low profile in the latest Honda's latest Civic Type R. With all those wings and spoilers, Honda's hottest hatch looks more racing machine than road car. But for once, those add-ons aren't just for show - they're key to a hugely accomplished performance package. By DEON SCHOEMAN.

It would be tempting to dismiss the latest Honda Civic Type R as just another over-the-top superhatch. At first glance, it looks like one of those Tupperware-infected after-market specials that started life as something plain and simple, and ended up overdosing on automotive steroids.

But to judge this Honda so superficially would be doing the latest bearer of the iconic Type R badge a gross injustice. For once, every wing, spoiler, scoop, splitter and flare has been added not for show, but to further the cause of pure, undiluted performance.

Yes, the result is aesthetically outrageous: a huge, curved rear wing that looks like it's been poached from a fighter plane; an aggressive, carbon fibre-finished front spoiler low enough to hoover the tarmac; and a series of wind-cheating aids - vortex generators, tabs, slats, strakes - that channel the slipstream over, under and around the car.

The result is...