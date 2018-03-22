Libya: Ex-President Sarkozy Still in Police Custody

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said that Federal Government was working round the clock to ensure… Read more »

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on March 21, 2018 spent his second night in police custody after being picked up a day earlier for questioning over allegations that he received campaign funding from the late Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi. Police are investigating alleged irregularities over the financing of Sarkozy's 2007 presidential campaign. French-Lebanese businessman, Ziad Takieddine in November 2016 told the French news website Mediapart that between 2006 and 2007, he handed over three suitcases stuffed with 200 and 500 Euro bank notes to Sarkozy and Claude Guéant, his Chief of Staff. Police have questioned Sarkozy before, but denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.