Zimbabwe: AU Leaders Assent to Three Agreements

By Lincoln Towindo

President Mnangagwa yesterday joined 44 other leaders in assenting to three major economic agreements during the African Union (AU) Extraordinary Session of Heads of State and Government in Kigali, Rwanda. The President signed the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Protocol establishing the African Economic Community relating to free movement of persons, right of residence and right of establishment; and the Kigali Declaration for the launch of the AfCFTA.

The AU Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons, paved the way for Zimbabweans to be issued with African passports in future, while the two other agreements resulted in the setting up of the AfCFTA.

