South Africa: Strauss to Equal Matfield's Super Rugby Record

Adriaan Strauss is set to equal Victor Matfield 's record as the most capped South African player in Super Rugby.

Matfield, the former Bulls and Springboks lock, currently holds the record with 148 Super Rugby matches.

Hooker Strauss has been included on the Bulls' bench for Friday's Super Rugby match against the Crusaders in Christchurch and he'll equal Matfield's record if he takes to the field.

Meanwhile, Bulls centre Jesse Kriel will also reach a milestone as he plays his 50th Super Rugby match.

Kick-off for Friday's clash is scheduled for 08:35 (SA time).

Teams:

Crusaders

15 David Havili, 14 Manasa Mataele, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Mitchell Hunt, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Jordan Taufua, 7 Billy Harmon, 6 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor 1 Tim Perry

Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Tom Sanders, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Brett Cameron, 23 Braydon Ennor

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Adriaan Strauss, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Hendre Stassen, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotze

