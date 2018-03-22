22 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Strauss to Equal Matfield's Super Rugby Record

Tagged:

Related Topics

Adriaan Strauss is set to equal Victor Matfield 's record as the most capped South African player in Super Rugby.

Matfield, the former Bulls and Springboks lock, currently holds the record with 148 Super Rugby matches.

Hooker Strauss has been included on the Bulls' bench for Friday's Super Rugby match against the Crusaders in Christchurch and he'll equal Matfield's record if he takes to the field.

Meanwhile, Bulls centre Jesse Kriel will also reach a milestone as he plays his 50th Super Rugby match.

Kick-off for Friday's clash is scheduled for 08:35 (SA time).

Teams:

Crusaders

15 David Havili, 14 Manasa Mataele, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Mitchell Hunt, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Jordan Taufua, 7 Billy Harmon, 6 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor 1 Tim Perry

Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Tom Sanders, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Brett Cameron, 23 Braydon Ennor

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Adriaan Strauss, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Hendre Stassen, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotze

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Cape Farmers Lose 25 Percent of Orchards, Vineyards As Result of Drought - Expert

Drought-stricken farmers in the Western Cape have had to abandon at least a quarter of their high-value vineyards and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.