Malawi: Limbe Police Arrest Man for Suspected Theft

Blantyre — Limbe police has arrested a 32 - year - old man identified as Jimmy Nantunga for breaking into a building and committing a felony therein, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has learnt.

Limbe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane told Mana on Wednesday that the police arrested Nantunga following recent reports of breakings that occurred in its policing areas.

"Lately, there have been a number of breakings in townships of Kachere, Maone, Machinjiri and Makhetha. Limbe Criminal Investigations Detectives conducted an intelligence collection which has led to the arrest of the suspect in connection to the offence," said Nhlane.

Nhlane said police also recovered items worthy K2 million suspected to have been stolen in these townships.

"Among the recoveries are plasma TV, microwave, home theatre, subwoofers, DVD players, desk top computers, assorted electrical appliances and kitchen wares. The recovered items are being kept at Limbe Police Station for identification," he added.

Nhlane said the suspect would appear in court soon to answer the charge of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein which contravenes section 311 of the penal code.

Meanwhile, the police publicist assured that investigations were still underway to make more arrests, adding that police is appealing to members of the community to provide tips which could lead to the arrest of suspected criminals.

Nantunga comes from Mwana Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka.