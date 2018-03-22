South Africa: Kings Back Coleman, Masimla As Halfback Pair

Southern Kings coach Deon Davids has announced his team to take on Italian side Benetton Treviso in a PRO14 encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The return of Kurt Coleman and Godlen Masimla as halfback pairing, along with two injury enforced selections, were the only changes made to the side that secured the franchise's maiden victory in the championship against Welsh side Dragons earlier this month.

Martin du Toit and Rowan Gouws move to the bench in order to accommodate Coleman and Masimla and, in the only other change to the backline, veteran Alshaun Bock takes over from the injured Anthony Volmink on the wing.

The solitary change made to the forward pack is also injury enforced, with hooker and captain Michael Willemse out with a knee injury suffered against the Dragons.

According to the Kings' team doctor, Lizanne Pieterse, the skipper damaged the medial ligament in his left knee and is expected to be out of action for up to eight weeks.

His place in the starting XV is taken by Stephan Coetzee, with Tango Balekile included as replacement hooker on the bench.

Prop Schalk Ferreira takes over the captaincy in Willemse's absence.

Other changes amongst the replacements see Lubabalo Mtyanda and Lusando Badiyana selected in place of Lindokuhle Welemu and Dries Van Schalkwyk.

Commenting on the upcoming fixture, coach Davids said he was expecting a tough and physical encounter.

"Benetton will have all their international players back for this game and will be keen to bounce back after having lost their last match but we are really looking forward to the contest."

Saturday's match against Benetton kicks off at 15:00.

Teams: Kings 15 Masixole Banda, 14 Michael Makase, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Alshaun Bock, 10 Kurt Coleman, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Tienie Burger, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Bobby de Wee, 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 Pieter Greeff, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Schalk Ferreira (captain)Substitutes: 16 Tango Balekile, 17 Johan Smith, 18 Luvuyo Pupuma, 19 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 20 Lusanda Badiyana, 21 Rowan Gouws, 22 Martin du Toit, 23 Jacques Nel

Benetton Treviso

TBA

Source: Sport24