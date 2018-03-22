Malawi: Swimming Gala Off to Zambian Surprise in Malawi

Lilongwe — ZAMBIA have taken an early lead at African Swimming Confederation (CANA) Zone IV Junior Swimming Championships in neighbouring Malawi.

The Zambian youngsters have 18 medals from the event that began in the capital Lilongwe. The haul consists of six gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

Mauritius are second on the 13-country log with twelve medals consisting of five gold, an equal number of silver and two bronze medals.

Favourites South Africa are third with eleven medals (four gold, four silver, 3 bronze).

They are the only three teams to reach double figures.

Seychelles trails with four medals (3 gold, 1 silver), the same number as Angola (2 gold, 2 silver) and Zimbabwe (1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze).

Botswana have a single gold medal but a total of six, adding to the three silver and two bronze. Namibia have one total less with one gold and four silver.

Kenya have three (1 gold, 2 bronze). Madagascar have two medals (1 silver, 1 bronze).

Madagascar, Uganda and Swaziland have one medal each- silver, silver and bronze respectively.