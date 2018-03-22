22 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Malawi: Swimming Gala Off to Zambian Surprise in Malawi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mavhuto Banda

Lilongwe — ZAMBIA have taken an early lead at African Swimming Confederation (CANA) Zone IV Junior Swimming Championships in neighbouring Malawi.

The Zambian youngsters have 18 medals from the event that began in the capital Lilongwe. The haul consists of six gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

Mauritius are second on the 13-country log with twelve medals consisting of five gold, an equal number of silver and two bronze medals.

Favourites South Africa are third with eleven medals (four gold, four silver, 3 bronze).

They are the only three teams to reach double figures.

Seychelles trails with four medals (3 gold, 1 silver), the same number as Angola (2 gold, 2 silver) and Zimbabwe (1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze).

Botswana have a single gold medal but a total of six, adding to the three silver and two bronze. Namibia have one total less with one gold and four silver.

Kenya have three (1 gold, 2 bronze). Madagascar have two medals (1 silver, 1 bronze).

Madagascar, Uganda and Swaziland have one medal each- silver, silver and bronze respectively.

Malawi

Anti-Corruption Body Probes Lilongwe Water Project

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said it will open a probe into a $500 million (K400 billion) Lilongwe-Salima water… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.