22 March 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Lightning Kills Two in Mulanje, 5 Hospitalized

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nellie Kapatuka

Mulanje — Two people have been killed by lightning while five others have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Mulanje District Hospital.

The incident, according to Mulanje Police Publicist Gresham Ngwira, occurred around 5:00 pm on Tuesday at Lauderdale Trading Centre following heavy rains that fell accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Ngwira said the lightning struck seven people and two of them were declared dead upon arrival at Mulanje District Hospital.

"The two have been identified as Frank Smart and James Lipenga both of Mothiwa Village in Senior Chief Mabuka in Mulanje," said Ngwira.

He said postmortem results showed that the two died due to lightening shock.

Meanwhile, the five injured, Loita Saudi, 23, Tonny Thomson, 23, Peter Mathimbela, 35, Chimwemwe Davis, 18, and Dalitso Kachilambe, 18, are still receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Saudi comes from Chipoka Village, Thomson from Lomo Village, Mathimbela from Masanga Village while Davis and Kachilambe are both from Mothiwa Village in Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje District.

Malawi

Anti-Corruption Body Probes Lilongwe Water Project

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said it will open a probe into a $500 million (K400 billion) Lilongwe-Salima water… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.