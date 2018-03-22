Malawi: Lightning Kills Two in Mulanje, 5 Hospitalized

Mulanje — Two people have been killed by lightning while five others have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Mulanje District Hospital.

The incident, according to Mulanje Police Publicist Gresham Ngwira, occurred around 5:00 pm on Tuesday at Lauderdale Trading Centre following heavy rains that fell accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Ngwira said the lightning struck seven people and two of them were declared dead upon arrival at Mulanje District Hospital.

"The two have been identified as Frank Smart and James Lipenga both of Mothiwa Village in Senior Chief Mabuka in Mulanje," said Ngwira.

He said postmortem results showed that the two died due to lightening shock.

Meanwhile, the five injured, Loita Saudi, 23, Tonny Thomson, 23, Peter Mathimbela, 35, Chimwemwe Davis, 18, and Dalitso Kachilambe, 18, are still receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Saudi comes from Chipoka Village, Thomson from Lomo Village, Mathimbela from Masanga Village while Davis and Kachilambe are both from Mothiwa Village in Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje District.