Malawi: Schools Asked to Include Disaster Preparedness in Curriculum

Mulanje — Education authorities in the country have been asked to include the subject on disaster preparedness and response in the country's school curriculum.

Mulanje District Red Cross Team Leader, Francis Liyati, said in an interview on Tuesday that it was important that learners are made aware of disasters and the necessary actions to take in response.

Liyati's request follows the earth tremor which hit the district two weeks ago sending learners panicking in most schools.

He said learners should be taught the do's and don'ts in such circumstances to avoid panicking which leads to others being unconscious.

"Much as these kinds of things come unexpectedly, it is very important that our learners are equipped with skills on how best to respond to such circumstances because if care is not taken, we may end up losing lives because of panicking," he explained.

With the earth tremors which have affected the great lift valley in the past week, Liyati has called upon relevant sectors in the district to team up with Red Cross Society in disaster awareness meetings in schools and communities and in conducting disaster-alert talks so as to keep people updated.

A number of schools in Mulanje, including Njedza, Chisitu, Skoya and Tunthama closed indefinitely when the earth tremor occurred and learners run to their respective homes for refuge.

According to reports from the geological department, the earthquake which hit mostly the southern region registered a 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale.