South Africa: De Bruin Makes Changes to Lions Line-Up

Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

Kick-off is scheduled for 23:40 SA time.

De Bruin has made a few changes to the team that edged the Sunwolves 40-38 in Johannesburg last weekend.

Up front, the coach has opted for a new front row, with Jacques van Rooyen and Ruan Dreyer the starting props and Robbie Coetzee getting a chance at hooker.

Coetzee replaces Springbok Malcolm Marx, who gets a breather on the bench.

Dylan Smith and Johannes Jonker will provide prop cover on the bench.

Captain Franco Mostert also moves back into his regular position of lock, having played flank in recent weeks.

As such, the loose trio is also shuffled, with Robert Kruger replacing Mostert at No 7 and Cyle Brink coming in at No 6 for Kwagga Smith, who moves to No 8, with Len Massyn dropping to the bench.

In the backline, Marco Jansen van Vuren starts at scrumhalf in place of the injured Ross Cronje, while Rohan Janse van Rensburg moves back from wing to inside centre, replacing Harold Vorster.

Sylvian Mahuza also comes in at right wing.

Teams:

Jaguares

TBA

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Robert Kruger, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvion orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Louren Erasmus, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Shaun Reynolds

Source: Sport24