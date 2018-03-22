Malawi: Escom Guard, Minibus Driver Arrested for Stealing Copper Wires

Blantyre — Police in Blantyre have arrested an Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) guard and a minibus driver for allegedly stealing the company's copper wires, it has been confirmed.

Blantyre Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi, while confirming the arrests with Malawi News Agency (Mana), identified the suspects as a 40 - year - old Dasten Konzani and 38 - year - old James Mpasu.

"It was on Sunday March 18, 2018 when the suspect was assigned to work on a night shift at ESCOM's power house. While on duty, he connived with some criminals to steal copper wires at the place where he was supposed to guard against theft of the same materials," said Nkhwazi.

Nkhwazi added that the two hired a minibus Toyota Hiace registration number LA 189 to ferry the stolen copper wires and they managed to load into the bus a total of eleven 50 kg bags of the loot.

He added that before the two could make away with the items, security officers interrupted and informed the police about the incident and rushed to the scene where they arrested the guard together with the minibus driver.

The police publicist also said two other unidentified accomplices managed to flee from the scene and are currently at large.

He said the two are currently in police custody and are yet to appear before the court to answer to the charge of theft which is contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.

According to Nkhwazi, the value of the copper wires has not yet been assessed by ESCOM since it (wire) with the mini bus which have since been recovered will be tendered in court as exhibits.

Konzani hails from Samuti Village in Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo while Mpasu comes from Dzungu Village in Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo.