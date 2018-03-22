Cameroon: Forthcoming Presidential Election - West Traditional Rulers Choose Paul Biya

While pledging their allegiance to the Head of State, the custodians of tradition gave their motion of support to the President through Territorial Administration, Minister.

Chiefs of the West Region have called on President Paul Biya, National President of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM), to seek another mandate by going in for the upcoming presidential election. They declared their unalloyed support to the President in Bafoussam, Wednesday March 21, after a strategic meeting with the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, who is on his first working visit to the region.

Before reading out the motion of support on behalf of the custodians of tradition, Chief Nkamajou Roger of Bahouoc, Spokesperson of West Traditional Rulers, lauded President Paul Biya for his resourceful management of State affairs and his fortitude to preserve peace and national unity. The traditional rulers also hailed the Head of State for his foresightedness to drive Cameroon towards emergence.

Going by the chiefs, the President has always had the West Region, like other regions, at heart. The traditional rulers were also contented with the fact that the Head of State has thus far handled with tact the social upheavals plaguing their brothers and sisters in the North West and South West Regions, just across the regional borders. They equally cited the diplomatic victories and socio-economic developments Cameroon has recorded under President Paul Biya.

It is in this light that the West traditional rulers pledged their total and unconditional support to President Paul Biya and all the institutions he incarnates. They also promised to stand by him in all his endeavours which seek to foster the welfare of Cameroonians by creating enabling conditions for personal and collective development and fulfilment.

West Region Under Calm Minister Atanga's visit to the West Region was also marked by a meeting with administrative and security officials. During the closed-door meeting, attendees took stock of the security atmosphere in the region and brainstormed on strategies, considering that senatorial elections and others will take place in the region while Bafoussam will play host to the African Cup of Nations next year. "The region is very calm. The Head of State wants to see it like this and they [administrative and security officials] should take necessary dispositions to secure most of the important infrastructures," Atanga Nji told reporters after the meeting.