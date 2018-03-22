22 March 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: 'Lebialem Elite Should Not Allow Insecurity'

interview By Nkeze Mbonwoh

Bernard Okalia Bilai, Governor of the South West Region.

Where is Professor Leke Tambo after his release and how was he saved from captivity?

Professor Ivo Leke Tambo was released on Monday (19 March) and presently he is in Yaounde. He is in good health. He has been released thanks to the efforts of all the sons and daughters of Lebialem. I commend the joint efforts and encourage them to continue working in solidarity so that peace returns in that community. They should dialogue and bring back to good reason those who are still hiding in the bush and causing havoc.

Are there new measures taken to stop this insecurity?

Current security measures are in place. There should be collaboration between defence forces, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders at grassroots. But if there is no such sensitisation, no dialogue, if those who are hiding themselves in the bushes continue to do so those security measures may not produce immediate fruits. This is because the forces of law and order who are there are not from the village. It is the villagers who know who is doing what and who is hiding where. If they do not sustain the efforts of Government, it will not be easy. They should know that they are the first losers because if there is no peace neither can any profitable activity be carried on. The elite cannot move there easily to sustain the development of their villages and things will be upside down, children are not going to school, the civil servants are running away, the hospitals, the public services are shut down. Lebialem elite should not allow insecurity in their community.

Are you aware of the ransom that might have been asked by the assailants?

I do not know anything about ransom. I just know that it was the elite, traditional rulers and the population who rallied and said no to the situation. They entered into dialogue with the kidnappers to save the learned Professor. This means that if they continue dialoguing with their people everything about violence can be stopped.

