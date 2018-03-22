Cameroon: Senate - Chairmen's Conference Examines Two Bills

The bills were already adopted at the National Assembly and have been forwarded for scrutiny and deliberation before plenary at the Senate.

Under the Chair of Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji, two bills have been examined at the Chairmen's Conference. There are Bill N° 1022/PJL/SEN to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the General Agreement on Cooperation between the government of Cameroon and the government of the Republic of South Africa, signed in Yaounde on 26 September 2006 and Bill N°1023/PJL/SEN to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Memorandum of Understanding on Economic Cooperation between the government of the Republic of Cameroon and the government of the Republic of South Africa, signed in Yaounde on 26 September 2006. The bills, if eventually adopted at plenary in Senate will be forwarded to the Head of State for promulgation into law.

Bill N° 1022/PJL/SEN has the objective of improving friendly, brotherly and cooperation ties between Cameroon and South Africa in accordance with the principles of the United Nations and the Constitutive Act of the African Union.

The agreement commits both parties to develop and strengthen cooperation ties notably the promotion of business ties between public and private enterprises, non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations, economic operators, researchers and other development agencies in both countries.

Bill N°1023/PJL/SEN seeks to develop new partnership approaches and strategies between both countries relating to economic, industrial and technical development. The MoU creates collaboration between the Republic Of South Africa's Department of Trade and Industry, and Cameroon's Ministry in charge of economic cooperation as designated authorities. The ratification of the MoU is to increase trade volumes and experience sharing in development programmes between both nations.