Cameroon: First Lady's Humanitarian Actions - China, a Friend Indeed!

While accompanying the Head of State to the People's Republic of China, the First Lady will interact with partners related to her charity works.

Relationship between the People's Republic of China and the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya in her humanitarian activities dates back to some two decades. And the relationship is still waxing strong with the Chinese partners always ready to provide material and technical support to actions taken by Mrs Biya in order to raise public awareness on the fight against poverty, disease, misery and all types of exclusion in urban and rural areas as well as to prevent and ease human hardship and ensure the protection, education, social and health needs of mothers and children in Cameroon and beyond.

While in China, the First Lady will certainly have much to discuss with her Chinese partners who do not only admire her humanitarian actions but have on several occasions supported the gesture, manifested through associations she created such as the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), the Chantal Biya Foundation (CBF) and the Pan-African NGO-African Synergy against AIDS and Suffering.

One cannot enumerate all the social and humanitarian actions Mrs Biya has carried out over the years. But that which is certain is the support she gets from the People's Republic of China. This has mostly been seen through the Ambassadors of the People's Republic of China to Cameroon. Sometime in 2015, the Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon, Wei Wenhua and wife paid a maiden visit at the Chantal Biya Foundation in Yaounde.

The Chinese diplomat and wife did not just go there to know what the Foundation was all about but also with diverse gifts worth about FCFA six million, meant to facilitate the daily functioning of the Foundation's kitchen which provides food to over 1,200 abandoned and sick children each day. During that visit, Ambassador Wei Wenhua said having knowledge about the humanitarian activities of the First Lady of Cameroon, he and the wife, could not visit her Foundation without bringing something not only for the children in the Foundation but also to support and reinforce the cooperation ties that exist between Cameroon and the People's Republic of China which is also geared towards improving the living standards of the needy in the society.

Last year, the Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon donated foodstuff and other basic items to the Chantal Biya Foundation in Yaounde. The gift, worth some FCFA nine million was destined to assist vulnerable people in the North and South West Regions of the country.

Worthy to note is on January 13, 2009, at the East Wing of the Unity Palace, when Chantal Biya received the then People's Republic of China Ambassador to Cameroon, Huang Changqing in an audience during which the Chinese diplomat did not only congratulate her on her remarkable humanitarian efforts, but also stressed the constant support of the Chinese government to the social activities of the First Lady.

In 2003 and 2004, an association called La Foundation des femmes de Chine offered sewing machines to the CBF to promote the wellbeing of Cameroonian young girls as well as medical equipment.

Another Chinese association "l'Association du peuple chinois pour l'amitié avec l'étranger (APCAE) offered gifts of didactic material, computers, foodstuffs, etc. to the Chantal Biya Foundation. The different wives of Chinese Ambassadors to Cameroon have also not been indifferent to the activities of CERAC.

During their stay in Cameroon, they have all joined the diplomat wing of CERAC in weaving the fabric of solidarity in combating poverty in rural areas, supporting charity and health care organisations as well as sensitising national and international opinion to the sufferings of the underprivileged. Chantal Biya's stay in China will obviously be a fulfilling one.

