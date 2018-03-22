22 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Confirms Three Monetary Policy Committee Nominees, Rejects One

By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday confirmed three of four nominees named as members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The confirmed nominees are Adeola Adenikinju, Aliyu Sanusi and Robert Asogwa.

It however, rejected Asheikh Maidugu, as senators who screened him said they were dissatisfied with his responses to their questions.

The Senate made this decision after it received a report of screening from the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

The chairman of the committee, Rafiu Adebayo (APC, Kwara South), who read out the report to the senate, described the three confirmed nominees as "very resourceful, diligent, articulate, competent and will add the needed value in the operations of the MPC."

The Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, thereafter moved that the MPC provide a replacement for the rejected nominee and this resolution was adopted by the senate.

Explaining the committee's reason for rejecting Mr. Maidugu as a member of the MPC, he said, "The nominee was interviewed by the committee and he responded to the questions but the committee was dissatisfied with his response and concerned that he may not be independent and reach crucial decisions of the MPC that affects directly the whole economy."

The Senate had, last week, resolved to make a concession to carry out the confirmation process for the two Deputy Governors of the Central Bank and other members of the Monetary Policy Committee, after earlier resolving not to consider all such nominees until Ibrahim Magu is removed as acting chairman of the anti-graft EFCC.

The resolution was sequel to a deliberation of a point of order raised by Rafiu Ibrahim (APC, Kwara South) urging members of the Senate to confirm the nominees for the sake of the economy of the nation.

