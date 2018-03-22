THE government has been urged to set special facilities to support children with 'Down syndrome defects,' after a study revealed that they are still capable of participating in various activities in the society.

The survey conducted by the Dar es Salaam-based Pearl of People with Down Syndrome Foundation, indicated that majority of the children are skilled in handcrafts, music and hotel industry.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' yesterday at the International Down Syndrome Day commemorations in the City, the Foundation's Deputy Chairperson, Ms Selina Meta, pointed out that in most of the developing countries, many people fail to differentiate people suffering from Down syndrome disease and those from mental defects. She added: "Let them know that these are two different groups.

The former group members can do anything like any other normal person, though with minimal accuracy while the latter would always go and do the opposite." In developed countries, Ms Meta said the disease's patients are being hired in big hotels after showing their interests to serve the public.

Mr Yusuph Magulumali, a parent of two children with the defect, told the congregation that his children are ready and willing to participate in the industry once given a chance. "In totality, they know the formula of doing things. For instance, they know that after sweeping the floor, what follows is mopping; after washing clothes, they are supposed to be dried, ironed and put in the Wardrobe.

They do everything, though not with the same speed in comparison to the normal children. They must have watched these in various TV programmes" he further said. The parent cited regular fever as most of challenges facing his children and cost the family frequent visit to health facilities, out of the given clinic schedule.

A patient of the disease, Mr Thomas Kwaimay on his side, requested the Foundation to assist him in promoting his skills especially in the public. Deputy Assistant Director for noncommunicable diseases in the Ministry of Health, Community development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Mariam Kalomo chipped in and pointed out that her experience with the complications is that the defect in most children results into their births with heart-holes.