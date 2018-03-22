Ethiopia: Juba Government to Take Part in the 3rd Peace Process

Addis Ababa — The government of South Sudan has revealed that it will take part in the upcoming peace process of the third phase of the Revitalization Forum on South Sudan here in Addis Ababa, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Some media disseminated that the South Sudan government wants the regional bloc IGAD mediating the peace process to change the venue, citing political instability in Ethiopia as a threat.

However, South Sudan has never requested about changing the host country of the revitalization process, the government South Sudan said and called the news that was disseminated by some media last week "Fake News" a press release issued by Spokesperson of the ministry stated.

The government of South Sudan further expressed its strong will and commitment to the realization of the peace process that is undertaken by IGAD, starting three years ago.

South Sudan expressed its gratitude for the role played and the support of the people and government of Ethiopia offered during the struggle for liberation of the country.

It is to be recalled that the parties unable to agree on some of the issues of permanent cease fire and transitional security arrangements were set to review their positions and come up with ideas to close the gaps.