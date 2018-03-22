Kenya: Weatherman Forecasts Reduced Rainfall This Week

After several days of heavy rainfall in the country, most parts of the country will receive reduced rains over the week, according to Kenya Meteorological Department.

The meteorological department has also said rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of the country but with reduced intensity on Thursday and Friday before increasing on Saturday.

"Rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of the country during the forecast period. However, there is a reduction in rainfall amounts between Wednesday and Friday followed by an increase from Saturday," the meteorological department's director Mr Peter Ambenje said on Wednesday.

The heavy rains have left a trail of destruction in most parts of the country with at least 15 people dead, properties worth millions of shillings destroyed and families displaced.

FIVE-DAY FORECAST

According to the latest five-day forecast released by the weatherman on Wednesday covering between March 21 and March 25, counties lying in the Lake Victoria Basin and along the Rift Valley will experience sunny intervals in the morning for three days before receiving rains over few places in the morning.

In the afternoon, the counties are expected to experience showers and thunderstorm over few places with temperatures ranging between 11 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi Counties will experience sunny intervals in the morning with only morning rains being experienced on the last day (Sunday) of the forecast.

The afternoons, however, will experience showers over few places for the next four days with temperatures falling to lows of 8 degrees Celsius.