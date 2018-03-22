22 March 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Weatherman Forecasts Reduced Rainfall This Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

After several days of heavy rainfall in the country, most parts of the country will receive reduced rains over the week, according to Kenya Meteorological Department.

The meteorological department has also said rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of the country but with reduced intensity on Thursday and Friday before increasing on Saturday.

"Rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of the country during the forecast period. However, there is a reduction in rainfall amounts between Wednesday and Friday followed by an increase from Saturday," the meteorological department's director Mr Peter Ambenje said on Wednesday.

The heavy rains have left a trail of destruction in most parts of the country with at least 15 people dead, properties worth millions of shillings destroyed and families displaced.

FIVE-DAY FORECAST

According to the latest five-day forecast released by the weatherman on Wednesday covering between March 21 and March 25, counties lying in the Lake Victoria Basin and along the Rift Valley will experience sunny intervals in the morning for three days before receiving rains over few places in the morning.

In the afternoon, the counties are expected to experience showers and thunderstorm over few places with temperatures ranging between 11 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi Counties will experience sunny intervals in the morning with only morning rains being experienced on the last day (Sunday) of the forecast.

The afternoons, however, will experience showers over few places for the next four days with temperatures falling to lows of 8 degrees Celsius.

Kenya

Another Surgery Botched at Kenya's Top Referral Hospital

Kenya's top referral hospital is on the spot yet again following claims of a botched caesarean section. Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.