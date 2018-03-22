West Indies, the two time ICC World Champions, are through to the next global showpiece after dispatching displeased Scotland by five wickets through the Duckworth Lewis method at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

Now the onus is on Zimbabwe, the hosts for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers to also claim their place among the leading cricketing teams in the world.

For Zimbabwe, the equation is very simple, they only need to beat the United Arab Emirates by any margin and it will be Good Morning England.

While yesterday's result ended Scotland's hopes of featuring in their second successive World Cup and fourth overall since 1999, Afghanistan and Ireland are now back in contention if rain affects Thursday's match between the United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe. If there is no result, then net run-rate will determine the second qualifier behind the Windies.

Scenarios

🔰 If Zimbabwe beat the United Arab Emirates in their final Super Sixes game, Zimbabwe qualify.

🔰 If ZIM lose to UAE, the winner of the game between AFG & IRE qualify.

🔰 If ZIM lose to UAE and the AFG🆚IRE match ends in a tie or no result, then the team with the better net run rate goes through.

🔰 If ZIM🆚UAE ends in a tie or no result, and then the winner of the game AFG🆚IRE would qualify as one of those teams would have more wins than Zimbabwe.

So if West Indies did it yesterday, the Chevrons can also 'Did It' AS Professor Jonathan Moyo once said.