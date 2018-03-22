22 March 2018

Africa: Angola Proud of African Free Trade Zone

Luanda — Angola is proud to be part of the first group that proclaimed on Wednesday the the African Free Trade Zone in Kigali, said the Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto.

The official made the statement at the Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, stressing that this is a milestone in the continent.

"What the African Heads of State have done Wednesday was to send a clear signal that Africa knows what it wants and what needs to do to make it happen", said the Angolan official.

To him, Africa intends to recover the time lost, recognizing however that on historical occasions like these "there is not always unanimity on the continent.

Manuel Augusto said that during the phases prior to the signing of the deal there were moments of apprehension, with information that less than 20 countries would sign it, which would prevent the constitution of the trade zone, but that number exceeded 40.

Although Africa has more than one billion people, it accounts for only four percent of the world trade, even though it has almost exclusively some resources such as cobalt and bauxite.

