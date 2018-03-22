Nigeria: SDP Set to Re-Enact 1993 Victory - Falae

The National Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olu Falae, said the party was set to re-enact a 1992/1993 victory that saw late Moshood Abiola and Babagana Kingibe emerge victorious in the polls.

The SDP then was one of the two authorised political parties by the military. The current SDP has some members of the former one, but both are distinct entities.

Mr. Falae was speaking in Yola where he led other national leaders of the party to formally receive a gubernatorial aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Bello, who defected to SDP with his supporters.

He said that with the series of defection from other parties to SDP, the party has proven that it was the much talked about third force that would rescue Nigerians.

"PDP and APC have failed Nigerians. Nigerians are now looking towards us to make the difference," Mr. Falae said.

Also speaking, a former information minister, Jerry Gana, said the event in Adamawa was the first since he left PDP to SDP, adding that with what he saw, SDP would surprise Nigerians in 2019 general elections.

"The SDP train is now on the move to salvage Nigerians," Mr. Gana said.

In his remarks, Emmanuel Bello said he left APC to SDP with thousands of his supporters because the Adamawa APC has been pocketed by some few individuals.

"For instance, since I became a member of APC in Adamawa State, I have never been invited for a meeting of any structure of the party, because there has been no meeting of any of the party's structures by people authorised to do so.

"In technical terms, the party is dead in Adamawa" and its relics is in the pocket of a few.

"Today, the truth is that what is left of APC lacks cohesion and unity required to present a common front. It's obvious that we had strange bed mates in APC in Adamawa state," Mr. Bello said.