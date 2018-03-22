22 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Transport Ministry Holds Consultation Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Ministry of Transport is running the 9th Extended Consultation Meeting from 22 to 23 March, in Lobito city, central Benguela province, under the theme? Mobility, Development and Well-Being.

According to a press note from the Ministry of Transport that reached Angop on Thursday, the meeting being presided over by the incumbent minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, is discussing issues concerning strategies, plans, programmes and projects related to the companies of this sector to be implemented in the period 2018 - 2022.

The event will also assess the economic and financial performance of some public transport companies, as well as their ethics and sustainability.

Angola

Angola Proud of African Free Trade Zone

Angola is proud to be part of the first group that proclaimed on Wednesday the the African Free Trade Zone in Kigali,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.