Angola: Transport Ministry Holds Consultation Meeting

Luanda — The Ministry of Transport is running the 9th Extended Consultation Meeting from 22 to 23 March, in Lobito city, central Benguela province, under the theme? Mobility, Development and Well-Being.

According to a press note from the Ministry of Transport that reached Angop on Thursday, the meeting being presided over by the incumbent minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, is discussing issues concerning strategies, plans, programmes and projects related to the companies of this sector to be implemented in the period 2018 - 2022.

The event will also assess the economic and financial performance of some public transport companies, as well as their ethics and sustainability.