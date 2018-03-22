Nigeria: Amnesty Programme - EFCC Speaks On 'Discovery of U.S.$9 Million' At Paul Boroh's Residence

The spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to a THISDAY newspaper report that narrated how anti-graft operatives allegedly recovered $9 million dollar after a search at the home of Paul Boroh, the recently sacked head of Presidential Amnesty Programme.

"I am not aware of such discoveries," Wilson Uwujaren told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Wednesday morning.

The newspaper said in its Wednesday edition that detectives from the EFCC and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) raided the home of the former head of Presidential Amnesty Programme on Tuesday morning in Abuja.

It said Mr. Boroh, a retired brigadier-general, was arrested on Monday and investigators took him to his residence in Gwarimpa Estate around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday to comb his apartment for items that could aid their investigation.

A week earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari sacked Mr. Boroh from office over corruption allegations and other malfeasance, marking an inglorious end to his three-year reign at a department created to address Niger-Delta grievances but which has been dogged by mismanagement since inception.

The president named Charles Dokubo, a foreign policy expert, as Mr. Boroh's replacement with immediate effect.

THISDAY said detectives also sifted through the property of Mr. Boroh's wife, Ibinye, during the search, adding that the $9 million recovered had been handed over to ONSA.

But the EFCC spokesperson said he could only confirm that a raid was carried out, but had no details of how much was recovered.

Similarly, Mrs. Boroh and Olusola Oke, the family's lawyer, denied the allegations at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon.

"The publication by a section of the press stating the contrary is fabricated, false in its entirety, malicious and calculated to mislead the public," the Vanguard quoted Mrs. Boroh as saying in a release distributed to reporters who attended the briefing.

Mrs. Boroh confirmed a raid by security agencies at their residence, but couldn't immediately confirm which agencies the operatives belonged. She decried the untold embarrassment the THISDAY report had inflicted on her family and demanded immediate retraction and apology.

Mr. Oke said the EFCC had informed him that his client is in its custody, but the anti-graft agency denied informing THISDAY of any recovery.

The lawyer dismissed the report as "disparaging" and "fallacious," and gave THISDAY and other platforms that repeated the story up to 48 hours to retract it.

THISDAY has not responded to the rebuttal by Mr. Boroh's wife and lawyer as at Thursday morning.

Other EFCC sources contacted by PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately corroborate the THISDAY report that $9 million was found at Mr. Boroh's house.

Before Mr.. Boroh, former heads of Presidential Amnesty Programme, established by late President Umaru Yar'Adua, had been investigated on several occasions for diverting money meant to resolve issues in the oil-rich region for suspicious use.

Mr. Kuku, who Mr. Boroh succeeded, is still being sought by the EFCC over alleged looting of funds meant for the programme.

He declined EFCC's invitation to report for questioning on July 28, 2015 on medical grounds, promising to do so on September 30, 2015. But he has remained at large ever since, amidst indications that he fled out of the country.