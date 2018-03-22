Cameroon: Tongues Wag As Biya Heads to China

Cameroon's long serving President Paul Biya is expected to use his latest visit to China to review all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Cameroonian leader left Yaoundé on Sunday for a three-day state visit that officially begins on Thursday.

According the Cameroon State House, President Biya will, among other things, hold talks in Beijing with his host Xi Jinping.

The Cameroonian leader is accompanied by the Frist Lady, Chantal, and a 13-man official delegation..

Giant projects

Though Beijing and Yaoundé have enjoyed diplomatic relations for the past 47 years, the Sino-Cameroon links have grown rapidly in the last two decades, with China now Cameroon's top economic partner.

China plays a key role in Cameroon's economic development with the total or partial financing of giant projects, including in agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, telecommunications, culture and sports.

The construction of the Lom Pangar, Memve'ele and Mekin hydroelectric dams by China stands tall amongst others. The Memve'ele dam, which will go into production no later than October, will have a capacity of 211 megawatts and will produce 1,140 gigawatts of electricity annually. The Mekin dam is mainly intended to supply electricity to the eight districts of President Biya's native Dja and Lobo division with a production capacity of 15 megawatts.

President Biya will commission some of the giant projects this year and he could use his visit to China to invite some top political and business leaders in the country for the events.

President Biya, 85, will be seeking a seventh term of office this year after tinkering with the constitution in 2008, scrapping term limits and effectively positioning himself as president for life. His tour comes less than two weeks after the Chinese parliament; also approved a constitutional amendment to abolish presidential term limits, making it possible for President Xi to stay in power indefinitely.

Prior to leaving Yaoundé, President Biya sent an official message to Beijing, congratulating President Xi on his recent re-election.

Before the poll

With the deteriorating ties with the Western governments, including former colonial power France, President Biya has seemingly been very comfortable with China, a country that falls almost on the same scale with Cameroon in the areas of human rights and democratic reforms.

The last time President Biya sought re-election in 2011, he visited China a few months before the poll and a state TV reporter expressly said the tour was clearly a political one and Beijing authorities had thrown their weight behind Biya.

Evidence of it was later to be seen at President Biya's party meeting in Yaoundé when the Chinese communist party representative declared its support for the Cameroonian leader, forcing the French ruling party of then President Nicolas Sarkozy to follow suit.

It was reported that President Biya's governing Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) party campaign materials were produced in China and the visit could just be an opportunity to meet with the suppliers ahead of a crucial election.

The latest is President Biya's sixth official tour of the Asian giant since coming to power in 1982. The Cameroon president has previously toured China in March 1987, October 1993, September 2003, November 2006 and July 2011.