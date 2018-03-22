22 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Young People Urged to Develop Reading Habits

Luanda — The Secretary of state for social Communication, Celso Malavoloneke, urged young people to increase the habit of reading in order to improve their knowledge and degree of intelligence.

The appeal was made on Wednesday, in Luanda during the presentation ceremony of a poetry book release entitled" Paixões e Desencantos" written by the Angolan journalist and writer, Ismael Mateus.

On the occasion, the official praised the writer and journalist Ismael Mateus for his contribution in the development of the national literature.

