Zimbabwe: Stray Dogs Maul Grade 4 Pupil to Death

A grade 4 pupil died today from wounds sustained after she was attacked by four vicious dogs in a low density suburb of Beitbridge yesterday. It is understood the girl was mauled while coming from school at around 4pm.

"She was taken to hospital and admitted in the intensive care unit where she died this morning. The matter was reported to police, "said a source close to the case.

The deceased's name is yet to be established.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge Chief Superintendent Francis Phiri said the matter was under investigation.