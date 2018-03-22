22 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Stray Dogs Maul Grade 4 Pupil to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
...
By Thupeyo Muleya

A grade 4 pupil died today from wounds sustained after she was attacked by four vicious dogs in a low density suburb of Beitbridge yesterday. It is understood the girl was mauled while coming from school at around 4pm.

"She was taken to hospital and admitted in the intensive care unit where she died this morning. The matter was reported to police, "said a source close to the case.

The deceased's name is yet to be established.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge Chief Superintendent Francis Phiri said the matter was under investigation.

Zimbabwe

Govt in U.S.$4,2 Billion Platinum Deal

Zimbabwe has signed a $4,2 billion platinum investment agreement with Cyprian company Karo Resources at Munhumutapa this… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.