Zomba — The number of girls who drop out from school due to early marriages and pregnancies is expected to decrease in Zomba District, following penalties chiefs have introduced for parents whose children drop out of school.

Primary Education Advisor (PEA) for Ntungulutsi Zone in the district, Nkapita Kuntenga expressed optimism that the zone would have fewer school dropout cases in the coming academic terms.

Kuntenga said this on Monday when Malawi News Agency wanted to know the impact of different education interventions which include introduction of by-laws to promote girls education in the area.

He hailed chiefs for teaming up to come up with by-laws which among other things, stipulate penalties to parents who would tolerate early marriages which is a major cause for high rate drop out of girls in schools.

"Let me commend traditional leaders for showing the zeal to promote girls education. It is said that if one educates a girl, they have educated the nation," said Kuntenga.

Kuntenga then appealed to the chiefs and councilors to ensure that the initiative is sustained to achieve desired results.

Meanwhile, traditional authorities in the zone have assured education authorities that the by-laws would be implemented to protect girls from early marriages.

Ntungulutsi Zone is one of the areas in Zomba where dropout cases have been increasing at an alarming rate due to early marriages and pregnancies.