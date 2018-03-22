22 March 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mulanje Man Gets 14 Years Ihl for Defilement

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blackson Mkupatira

Mulanje — Mulanje First Grade Magistrate Court on Tuesday sentenced Madalitso Namacha, 27, to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for two counts of defilement.

According to Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gracian Ngwira, on October 25, 2017, the accused defiled two minors aged eight and nine years. This happened as the two were coming from school within the village. On their way home, they stopped at a tap which is far from the road but closer to a bush to drink water.

Suddenly, the accused ambushed and grabbed the two girls pulling them to the nearby bush where he defiled them one after another.

It was only after two days that their parents knew about the ordeal having observed that the two girls had difficulties in walking.

Upon questioning them, they revealed that it was Namacha who defiled them. The girls further told their parents that the offender had threatened them not to reveal, saying if they did they would die instantly.

The matter was then reported to Mulanje Police Station where the two victims were referred to Mulanje District Hospital. Medical examinations confirmed the victims were defiled.

The man was then arrested and charged with defilement, contravening Section 138 of the Penal Code.

Appearing before court on November 7, 2017, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the two counts. This forced state prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Davie Banda to parade six witnesses to prove the charges.

Following the evidence submitted in the court, First Grade Magistrate Smart Maruwasa found the accused guilty of two counts and convicted him accordingly.

In his submission, the state prosecutor pleaded with the court to impose a stiffer punishment to deter others from similar intentions.

Passing sentence, Magistrate Maruwasa agreed with the state, saying defilement cases pose a big threat to girls, hence the need for tough sentences.

"Defilement poses a big threat to girls, therefore, to end this vice, there is need for tough penalties to offenders," Maruwasa said.

He therefore sentenced Namacha to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

Namacha comes from Ozamba Village, Traditional Authority Mthiramanja in the district.

Malawi

Anti-Corruption Body Probes Lilongwe Water Project

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said it will open a probe into a $500 million (K400 billion) Lilongwe-Salima water… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.