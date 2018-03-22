Mulanje — Mulanje First Grade Magistrate Court on Tuesday sentenced Madalitso Namacha, 27, to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for two counts of defilement.

According to Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gracian Ngwira, on October 25, 2017, the accused defiled two minors aged eight and nine years. This happened as the two were coming from school within the village. On their way home, they stopped at a tap which is far from the road but closer to a bush to drink water.

Suddenly, the accused ambushed and grabbed the two girls pulling them to the nearby bush where he defiled them one after another.

It was only after two days that their parents knew about the ordeal having observed that the two girls had difficulties in walking.

Upon questioning them, they revealed that it was Namacha who defiled them. The girls further told their parents that the offender had threatened them not to reveal, saying if they did they would die instantly.

The matter was then reported to Mulanje Police Station where the two victims were referred to Mulanje District Hospital. Medical examinations confirmed the victims were defiled.

The man was then arrested and charged with defilement, contravening Section 138 of the Penal Code.

Appearing before court on November 7, 2017, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the two counts. This forced state prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Davie Banda to parade six witnesses to prove the charges.

Following the evidence submitted in the court, First Grade Magistrate Smart Maruwasa found the accused guilty of two counts and convicted him accordingly.

In his submission, the state prosecutor pleaded with the court to impose a stiffer punishment to deter others from similar intentions.

Passing sentence, Magistrate Maruwasa agreed with the state, saying defilement cases pose a big threat to girls, hence the need for tough sentences.

"Defilement poses a big threat to girls, therefore, to end this vice, there is need for tough penalties to offenders," Maruwasa said.

He therefore sentenced Namacha to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

Namacha comes from Ozamba Village, Traditional Authority Mthiramanja in the district.