22 March 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Blantyre Targets 8,400 Households to Benefit From Cash Transfers

By Solister Mogha

Blantyre — Blantyre District Council is set to roll out the social cash transfer programme in April this year where at least 8,400 households stand a chance to benefit.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, Principal Social Welfare Officer at Blantyre District Council responsible for Social Cash Transfer Programme, Emmanuel Gervazio said currently, the council is compiling and approving names of beneficiaries from the Universal Beneficiaries Register (UBR).

Gervazio said according to the design of the programme, the amount of money one is supposed to receive every month will depend on the number of households.

"A household with a single member will be getting K2, 600 per month while for households with two to three or four members would receive K3, 300, K4, 400 and K5, 600 respectively," Gervazio said.

However, he said families with school going children would receive a bonus accordingly, noting that every secondary school student in household would get K1, 500 per month while a primary school learner receives K800 per month.

He said all payments would be done manually with accounts officers carrying out the payments, adding: "To ensure total security and that the money reaches the intended beneficiary, nobody would be allowed to receive money on behalf of the other without their consent."

"Beneficiaries will be given a passbook and an original receipt which will be automatically generated by the system and be used to receive the money. This receipt will be scanned by a barcode scanner and automatically the receiver's profile will be shown on the screen of laptop together with their photos," Gervazio explained.

He said students who will stop going to school while on the programme will be removed from the beneficiaries considering that the programme has some conditions attached.

This is the first time that Blantyre District Council will implement the social cash transfer programme.

