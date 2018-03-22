Nigeria: Cyrus Advocates Consumption of Made-in-Nigeria Goods

The management of a furniture and joinery company, Cyrus, has called on Nigerians to patronise locally made goods to promote the economy. The company has also indicated its determination to deepen its operation to give consumers more value for their money.

Speaking at a press briefing organised to herald the 20th anniversary of the company in Lagos, its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Alero Imo, said Nigeria professionals have the ingenuity to compete favourably in the global furniture market.

As part of the company's plans to raise the bar in the industry, Imo, disclosed that the furniture firm has consistently involved in training and retraining of artisans to bring the best out of them.

"We believe in originality and innovation and this has always reflected in our output, being doors, wardrobe, bed and kitchen furniture. At Cyrus, we have various segments with different machines for different task that can take like 17 workers at once. One thing we are always trying to achieve is to be on top of our game anytime, any day," she said.

While stating that Cyrus equipment are latest in the market, to meet up with international expectation, the CEO pointed out that the company has various sections to prepare its products for exportation to other countries. The sections include; joinery section, spraying section room, finishing section and packaging section.

Speaking on how the company has weathered the storm in the last 20 years, Imo admitted that it has not been entirely rosy but was quick to point out that determination and poise for perfection have kept the company going.

"Looking back, the last 20 years have been very challenging and exciting, especially when we consider the peculiar challenges of our business environment and consumers' apathy towards made-in-Nigeria goods. We found ourselves competing with global brands and this has helped us to deepen our operations as well as advancing in technology,"

She however reiterated the need for Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods, stating that it is only through such patriotic endeavour that the country could grow its economy.