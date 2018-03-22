Sudanese-Chadian Talks Held in Adre

Adre, Chad — The West Darfur State's Localities of Al-Genaina and Baidha held joint talks with Chad's Department of Assoungh within framework of exerting efforts to keep up the progressing Sudan- Chad relations and to consolidate them in all fields.

The Sudanese side in the talks which held in the Chadian town of Adre, was chaired by Commissioner of Genaina Locality, Mohamed Abdul-Rahman Mohamed while the side of Chad was presided over by Governor of Assoungha Department, Mohamed Abdul-Karim Ali.

Governor of Assoungha Department addressed the opening sitting and affirmed strength and deep rooted relations between Sudan and Chad , referring to great concern the presidents of the countries have placed to joint border areas.

He pointed to deals signed between the two countries including the landmark agreement of Joint Sudanese-Chadian Forces , a unique experiment that made success in securing the joint borders and developing the border areas.

Commissioner of Genaina Locality, Mohamed Abdu;-Rahman Mohamed , for his part, indicated to firmness of relations with Chad and described as successful experiment of the Joint Sudanese-Chad Forces , lauding government and people of Chad for hosting the Sudanese refugees.

He said the tripartite agreement between Sudan, Chad and UNHCR has paved way for repatriation of refugees from both sides to their areas.

The talks discussed how to tighten control over the joint borders, facilitation of movement of people and trade convoys , exchange of convoys in fields of culture, sport and popular diplomacy to boost efforts of leaderships of the two countries on enhancement of relations between Sudan and Chad.