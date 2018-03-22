22 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr Faisal , Ambassador of Chad Discuss Developments of Bilateral Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of P[resident of the Republic, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim and the Chadian Ambassador to Sudan, Salih Ha,id discussed development of relation s between Sudan and Chad and arrangements for holding the Sudan-Chad Borders Development Conference in April in Genaina town with participation of presidents of the two countries.

The Ambassador of Chad emphasized in press statements after meeting the Assistant of the President in The REPUBLICAN Palace Thursday eternity of Sudanese-Chadian relations , describing security relations between the two countries as most advanced.

He reaffirmed importance of emboldening the popular diplomacy along the borders to boost confidence between tribes so as to achieve economic and security stability along the joint borderlines.

The Chadian diplomat hoped that the Borders Conference would come out with recommendations that meet aspirations of the two countries and people living along the Sudan-Chad border, in particular.

Sudan

President of the Republic Receives Phone Call From Russian President Vladimir Putin

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir received on Thursday noon a telephone call from Russian… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.