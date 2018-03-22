Sudan: President of the Republic Receives Phone Call From Russian President Vladimir Putin

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir received on Thursday noon a telephone call from Russian President, Vladimir Putin during which they discussed means of upgrading relations of the two countries to strategic level.

President Putin expressed appreciation to Sudanese leadership and its keenness employ the country 's potentialities for sake of development and well-being of people of Sudan.

He affirmed continuity of his country in supporting Sudan and increasing Russia's investments in fields of energy , oil, gas , mining and gold.

President Putin renewed his country's resolve to help Sudan use such vital resources.

The President Putin agreed to reschedule Sudan's debts.

President Al-Bashir, for his part, congratulated President Putin on winning the presidential elections and confidence of Russian people and thanked President for his sincere desire to assist Sudan economically and establish strategic partnership for development.

President Al-Bashir extended invitation to the Russian President to visit Sudan to discuss ways of fostering relations and establishing partnership and that President Putin has accepted the invitation.

State Minister and Director of the President's Offices, Hatem Hassan Bakheet said the President has directed the concerned bodies to make good arrangements for Putin's visit and prepare joint investment projects with view to establish strategic relations with Russia.