Dodoma — MKWAWA University College of Education (MUCE)'s 8.7bn/- auditorium project risks nullification due to its substandard execution, Members of Parliament (MPs) warned here yesterday.

The Parliamentary Public Investment Committee (PIC), upon receipt of the execution report, described the project as 'dubious and unacceptable,' reproving its below standards implementation.

According to the report, which the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) management presented before the committee, the project was initiated 10 years ago at the cost of 3.6bn/- but it has not been completed to date.

UDSM management told the watchdog committee that construction of the auditorium was initially contracted to Iringa-based firm MNM Engineering Ltd and as of June 2012, the company had received 2.7bn/- of 69 percent of the project cost but the contractor was later disqualified due to failure to meet the target.

"...It had performed only 73 percent of the job... we also learnt that the company had presented a forgery bank guarantee," said UDSM Vice-Chancellor Prof William Anangisye. A new contract was signed in 2013, with the university awarding the tender to Catic International Engineering (T) Ltd at the cost of 5.991bn/-, skyrocketing the total project cost to 8.7bn/-.

Prof Anangisye said as a result, UDSM relieved the college principal and his deputy of their duties and reached the decision to put the college management under UDSM main campus in Dar es Salaam. Speaking at the meeting, the PIC Chairman, Dr Raphael Chegeni expressed the committee disappointment over the trends and construction works at the Iringa-based higher learning institution.

Dr Chegeni ridiculed the actions taken by UDSM, saying the committee has also been appalled by the substandard college's structures, which hardly reflect the value of money spent. "We have noticed that the ongoing construction works are below standards," he said, citing construction of the 390m/- administration block and 103m/- empty borehole.

The committee said all the projects have been overpriced, with little evidence of value for money. "It is clear that the projects lack proper supervision, leading to serious embezzlement of public funds.

This is completely unacceptable and we cannot accept to be part of these shoddy deals," Dr Chegeni said. The committee directed the Treasury Registrar to form a special task force to thoroughly investigate the alleged dubious deal, demanding Prof Anangisye to present a detailed report to the committee in Dodoma next month. Meanwhile, the committee met the Cereals and Other Produce Board Chairperson, Ms Monica Mbega.

The committee reportedly established serious leadership crisis within the board. "The board has some serious leadership issues as majority of its officials do not seem to recognise their duties," said Dr Chegeni.