Tanzania: Teachers Enlightened On Science Research

Dodoma — SCIENCE teachers from seven Dodoma-based secondary schools will from today will be enlightened on how to conduct scientific research during a workshop hosted by the Young Scientists Tanzania (YST).

The workshop is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am at Umonga Secondary School, Area A in Dodoma municipality and will offer scientific methodology as well as allowing teachers to present their proposed project ideas, according to the YST Director, Dr Gozibert Kamugisha.

"The teachers from seven secondary schools here will get tips on scientific research on topics relevant to development issues in their communities," the YST Director told the 'Daily News' here yesterday. Dr Kamugisha mentioned the schools as Dodoma Secondary School, St Peter Clever Secondary School, Miyuji Secondary School, Viwandani Secondary School, Msalato Secondary School, Kiwanja Cha Ndege Secondary School and Umonga Secondary School.

"The seven schools are among 100 which are under the science outreach programme being carried out by the Young Scientists Tanzania for this year," he observed. Dr Kamugisha pointed out that the Science Outreach Programme as an indigenous independent programme that was developed by YST to add value to the YST Exhibition in order to develop a muchneeded Science Culture in the country.

"The YST Exhibition is an annual event which aims at providing providing students with a platform to showcase their research projects and to encourage children to develop interest in science at a tender age," he said. He added that the Outreach Programme was the key component of YST as it builds much needed scientific capacity among young secondary school level students and their teachers.

Dr Kamugisha noted that the Science Outreach Programme augments the Tanzania National fiveyear development plan and the Continental Education Strategy Plan (CESA 2015-2025) developed by the African Union (AU).

The CESA 2015-2025 strategic objectives are tailored to fully reorient African education and training systems towards the achievement of the African Union's vision and Agenda 2063. It plans to achieve this by strengthening the science and maths curricula in youth training and by disseminating scientific knowledge and culture in society