South Africa: Illegal Shacks Demolished in Kleinmond, Situation Calm - Police

Residents in the Kleinmond area protested as their shacks were being demolished on Thursday, Western Cape police have said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the R44, which was closed as police tried to block protesters from throwing stones at oncoming vehicles, had since been reopened.

"No injuries or arrests have been reported. The situation is normal at this stage," said Rwexana.

In September last year, violent protests turned the area into what some residents described as a "war zone".

Residents were reportedly unhappy that a cleaning tender had been awarded to someone from outside the area.

