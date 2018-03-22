22 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Illegal Shacks Demolished in Kleinmond, Situation Calm - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Residents in the Kleinmond area protested as their shacks were being demolished on Thursday, Western Cape police have said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the R44, which was closed as police tried to block protesters from throwing stones at oncoming vehicles, had since been reopened.

"No injuries or arrests have been reported. The situation is normal at this stage," said Rwexana.

In September last year, violent protests turned the area into what some residents described as a "war zone".

Residents were reportedly unhappy that a cleaning tender had been awarded to someone from outside the area.

Source: News24

South Africa

Cape Town International Wins Best African Airport Award

Cape Town International Airport has once again won the prestigious award for best airport in Africa. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.