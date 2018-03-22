South Africa: Bok Legends Corne, Carel Back in Action

The last day of the World Schools Festival will come to an emphatic end when the SA Legends and the Boishaai Legends teams cross swords on April 7.

The match will form part of Paarl Boys' High School's 150-year anniversary celebrations and will feature former Springbok and provincial legends.

The festival will feature the top 10 schools in South Africa and 10 of the best schools teams from around the world culminating in the clash between some of South Africa's most recognisable rugby figures.

Former Springbok captain Corne Krige will skipper Boishaai Legends, while legendary former Springbok wing, Carel du Plessis , is expected to make an appearance off the bench in his role as player-coach.

The Boishaai Legends include other big names such as Wilhelm Steenkamp and Conrad Hoffman, while the legendary Mannetjies Roux has been named as team mascot. Roux will lead the team out on to the field in his Springbok blazer.

Boys' High Old Boys' Union sports coordinator and team manager, Botha Warnich, said the match would not only honour the decades of traditions but will also rekindle old friendships while making new ones.

"Just to be part of the 150th celebrations is a major honour and privilege for us as old boys while we are excited to relive the tradition of pulling the Boishaai shirt over our heads," Warnich said.

"What you learn at school in terms of academics is one thing but you cultivate friendships through sport. The guys are keen to give back to the school using sport as a vehicle while sharing memories after the match."

The SA Legends team, not just by name but also by nature, will include some of the big rugby names of years gone by.

A formidable forwards squad includes names like Kabamba Floors, Mpho Mbiyozo, Justin Melck and Ryno Barnes.

The backline boasts some serious pedigree which strikes a delicate balance between speed and brawn with former Boks such as De Wet Barry, McNeil Hendricks, and Jongi Nokwe.

While most of the players may not have faced each other at schoolboy level, the match would renew the old rivalries they would have experienced back in their teens. De Wet Barry and Hennie Danniller, both Paarl Gimnasium Old Boys, are sure to get flashbacks from the days they faced up against Boishaai.

Former Springbok coach Ian McIntosh, who heads the SA Legends team, said it was an honour for the team to be involved in a clash to celebrate one South Africa's great rugby schools' anniversaries.

"It is great to be involved in a festival as part of Paarl Boys' High's 150th celebrations, the guys enjoy it and they love giving back," McIntosh said.

"A lot of the guys still enjoy playing rugby and they will play in the spirit it should be intended and we are looking forward to it."

The World Schools Festival will see some of the most promising schoolboy talents on display which will include South African teams such as Affies, Boland Landbou, Glenwood, Monument, Grey College, Outeniqua, Oakdale, Paarl Gymnasium and Hilton College.

SA Legends squad:

Forwards: Andries Human, Ryno Barnes, Rod Labuscagne, Bian Vermaak, Blackie Swart, Mpho Mbiyozo, Kabamba Floors, Justin Melck, Evan Botha, Reginald Nutt, Leon van den Heere, Henley du Plessis, Francois Coertze.

Backs: Norman Jordaan, Conrad Breytenbach, Clint van Rensburg, Quinton Daniels, Monty Dumond, Joe van den Berg, De Wet Barry, Hanno Coetzee, Andries Strauss, McNeil Hendricks, Jongi Nokwe, Hennie Daniller.

Boishaai Legends squad:

Forwards: Janro van Niekerk, Ashley Kohler, Paul Jordaan, De Wet Neethling, Wilhelm Steenkamp, Theuns Botha, Pieter Louw, Corne Krige (captain)

Backs: Conrad Hoffman, Theuns Stofberg, Gordon Johnson, Piet van Zyl, Elmo Wolfaardt, Louwtjie Schabord, Llewellen Adonis.

Reserves: Niel du Toit, Gert van Wyk, Hugo Lambrechts, Loftus Kruger, Hendri Hamman, CD Myburgh, Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys, Carel du Plessis (captain/coach).

VIP Team Mascot: Mannetjies Roux

- Prices vary from R55 for adults, R35 for school pupils between the ages of 10 and 18, and children under the age of 10 are charged R15 per person per day. Four-day rugby passes are priced at R190, R110 and R35 for adults, school pupils and children respectively.

