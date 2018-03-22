22 March 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Six Suspected Kidnappers Die in Crossfire With Police

By Femi Ogbonnikan

Abeokuta — A six- member kidnap gang that have been terrorising motorists along Lagos/Ibadan expressway and residents of Isara, in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State, have been shot dead during a cross exchange of fire with the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours inside a thick forest located at Fidiwo Area, along Lagos/Ibadan expressway, Isara, Ogun State.

Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident, said the unwholesome activities of gang members that had been on the wanted list of the command in recent times along the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway had become worrisome that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Alhaji Iliyasu Ahmed, had to deploy the operatives attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) to go after the suspects.

According to Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), the gang members were responsible for the kidnap of two medical doctors attached to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan while they were on board a car going to Lagos for an official programme but were rescued by the operatives of the FSARS.

"This daring audacity of the suspects infuriated the CP, who then directed the officer in-charge of the FSARS, Uba Adam, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to go after the hoodlums.

"In compliance with the directive, the FSARS operatives embarked on a painstaking technical intelligence gathering and the suspects were tracked down to their hideout in a thick forest at Fidiwo area along Lagos/Ibadan expressway, in Isara.

"The hideout was combed, and upon sighting the detectives, the suspects resorted to opening fire in a bid to facilitate their escape but they were repelled by the superior fire power of the FSARS detectives in almost an hour shoot-out.

At the end of the ensuing encounter, six of the suspects were mowed down, while two of our men sustained gunshot injuries.

But the injured policemen had been rescued and taken to an undisclosed Hospital for medical attention", said the police spokesman.

However, Oyeyemi stated that a double barrel shot gun, a single barrel long gun, several live and expended cartridges, assorted charms and cutlass were recovered from the gang.

"The CP applauded the gallantry and professional conduct of his men in smashing the gang members and therefore sent a warning signal to criminal elements operating in the state, vowing that Ogun State would never be a safe haven for any criminal to fester.

"He assured members of the public of adequate security at all time, saying that the Command will not rest on its oars in order to make good and law abiding citizen of the state sleep with their two eyes closed", said the spokesman.

